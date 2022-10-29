A terrorist opened fire at Israeli civilians and security forces at a checkpoint in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the home of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

One Israeli was critically injured and was evacuated by helicopter to receive treatment. Another was moderately injured and four others were lightly injured. One of those injured was a 37-year-old Palestinian who was evacuated by Israeli forces to be treated in Palestinian Authority-controlled land.

Two of the wounded Israelis are father and son, as per Israeli reports.

Ben-Gvir wasn't targeted in terror shooting, security forces say

Ben Gvir's family and the other residents of Kiryat Arba were told to stay inside as Israeli security forces investigated. Following initial investigations, Israeli security forces believe the shooting was not directed at Ben-Gvir's home like he claimed but rather at a military checkpoint near the settlement, in the Hebron area.

"My family is currently being secured under a shooting attack on our home in Givat Avot," Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter. "We're listening to the instructions from security forces."

A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the West Bank September 11, 2018. Picture taken September 11, 2018 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

Large Israel Police and Shin Bet forces are at the scene, Maariv reported. The assailant was killed by a civil security officer, the IDF said in an update, with scans ongoing to determine whether more terrorists were involved in the attack.

This is a developing story.