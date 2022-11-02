Russia says it is committed to preventing nuclear clash

Russia said on Wednesday that it is fully committed to preventing nuclear war and that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers is its first priority.

"We fully reaffirm our commitment to the joint statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders on the prevention of nuclear war and the avoidance of an arms race from Jan. 3, 2022," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia, the United States, China, Britain and France issued a joint statement in January affirming their responsibility in avoiding a nuclear war.