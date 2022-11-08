The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to expedite negotiations in Washington talks

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 21:51

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed at talks in Washington to expedite negotiations between the two South Caucasus nations that have clashed repeatedly over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministers agreed to expedite their negotiations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of Monday's talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. "Yesterday was positive in that the two sides met, they surfaced many of their areas of disagreement, at the end of the day they were able to agree on a joint statement. They were able to agree to continue meeting, engaging in direct dialog and diplomacy in the weeks that follow."

Palestinian terrorists threaten Jews preparing to visit Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 09:02 PM
Turkey's Erdogan expects 'concrete steps' from Sweden to join NATO
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:41 PM
Migrant ship headed to France after Italy refused its entry
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:05 PM
American citizen killed in kidnapping attempt in Iraq, US confirms
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 04:45 PM
UK, Israel will work together despite right-wing radicals - UK minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 03:43 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to take part in next week's G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:16 PM
Boat carrying 15 migrants sinks off Tunisia coast- security official
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:15 PM
IDF forms committee to investigate death of jailed intelligence officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 01:13 PM
16-year-old to be indicted for raping 14-year-old relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 12:52 PM
Ukraine: Restoration of territorial integrity essential for Russia talks
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 11:40 AM
Iran's judiciary says more than 1,000 indictments issued over 'riots'
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:23 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 3 terror suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 08:48 AM
Condition of man attacked in driver's dispute worsens, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 07:34 AM
Weather forecast: Rains accompanied by thunderstorms, floods
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/08/2022 06:11 AM
Trump says he will make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 05:17 AM
