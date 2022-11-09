The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Palestinian gunmen fire in direction of MKs visiting Joseph's Tomb in Nablus

Several incoming Israeli MKs visited Joseph's Tomb near Nablus in the West Bank overnight on Tuesday ahead of their entry to the new government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 07:48

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 08:18
IDF soldiers securing the entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb October 13, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers securing the entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb October 13, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Palestinian gunmen fired in the direction of a convoy of MKs visiting Joseph's Tomb near Nablus overnight on Tuesday.

The eight incoming MKs were visiting Joseph's Tomb ahead of their entry into the new government coalition which is expected to be formed in the coming weeks.

The convoy was comprised of Likud MKs Idit Silman, Amichai Chikli, Boaz Bismuth and Nissim Vatori. With them was Shas MK Yoni Meshariki, Religious Zionist MK Ohad Tal, and Otzma Yehudit MKs Almog Cohen and Limor Sohn Har-Meleh.

Prior to their visit to the tomb, a Palestinian group calling itself the "Balata Brigade" warned against their arrival, stating "we are ready, and you will see the unthinkable."

As the MKs were preparing the leave the tomb, gunmen began shooting in the direction of the security forces protecting the area. No casualties were reported either to the MKs or to the Israeli security forces.

A convoy of 8 MKs visited Joseph's Tomb ahead of the formation of a new government, November 8, 2022 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) A convoy of 8 MKs visited Joseph's Tomb ahead of the formation of a new government, November 8, 2022 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Prior to the incident, unrest and violence had already broken out in the area, with stones and explosive devices being thrown and the path to the tomb being obstructed.

According to Palestinian reports, one person was shot dead by IDF fire.



