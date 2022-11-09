IDF drone crashes in southern Israel

A drone belonging to the IDF crashed in southern Israel on Wednesday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

No injuries were caused in the incident. Israeli forces arrived at the scene to retrieve the crashed vessel.

The incident is under investigation and the type of drone that crashed has been grounded until the investigation is completed.

A number of IDF drones and quadcopters have crashed in recent months throughout Israel.

A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In October, an IDF Skylark drone fell in the northern West Bank.

In September, an IDF drone fell in the Mediterranean Sea near the border with Lebanon due to a technical malfunction. That model of drone was grounded during an investigation into that incident.