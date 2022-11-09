The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF drone crashes in southern Israel

No injuries were caused in the incident. Israeli forces arrived at the scene to retrieve the crashed vessel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 20:55

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 21:09
IDF drone (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF drone
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A drone belonging to the IDF crashed in southern Israel on Wednesday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

No injuries were caused in the incident. Israeli forces arrived at the scene to retrieve the crashed vessel.

The incident is under investigation and the type of drone that crashed has been grounded until the investigation is completed.

A number of IDF drones and quadcopters have crashed in recent months throughout Israel.

A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In October, an IDF Skylark drone fell in the northern West Bank.

In September, an IDF drone fell in the Mediterranean Sea near the border with Lebanon due to a technical malfunction. That model of drone was grounded during an investigation into that incident.



Tags Israel IDF south drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by