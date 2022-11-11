The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UNGA votes 98-17 to seek ICJ opinion on Israeli 'occupation' illegality

Israel, the United States, Canada and Australia were among those nations who opposed the move.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 18:57

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 21:34
SCALES OF JUSTICE decorate the International Criminal Court building in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2019. (photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
SCALES OF JUSTICE decorate the International Criminal Court building in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2019.
(photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

The United Nations General Assembly voted 98-17 to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territories.

This will specifically include an opinion on Jerusalem, which is one of the most volatile and contentious points of discord between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel, the United States, Canada and Australia were among those nations who opposed the move, when the UNGA Fourth Committee held its preliminary vote on Friday. 

The issue now moves to the UNGA plenum for final approval

What is at issue in the move?

UN ICJ voting chart. (credit: UN WEB TV/SCREENSHOT) UN ICJ voting chart. (credit: UN WEB TV/SCREENSHOT)

At issue is the question of whether after 56 years, Israel's hold on territories it captured in the defensive 1967 Six-Day War, can be considered permanent and thus illegal under international law.

At issue in any negotiating process, is the Palestinian demand that Israel withdraws to the pre-1967 lines and Israel's instance that any two-state resolution to the conflict can not be based on that boundary.

An ICJ opinion on the matter is non-binding, but it would help codify into international law the Palestinian insistence that all that territory in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, should be within the final boundaries of its future state.

At Friday's meeting, the United States and Israel charged that the resolution was an attempt to bypass a negotiated resolution to the conflict with the Palestinians and as such ran counter to past UN resolutions including at the Security Council which called for such talks.

Prior to the vote, Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that "involving a judicial organ in a decades-old conflict only to dictate one side's demands on the other ensures many more years of stagnation, yet it seems that this is precisely what the Palestinians want, since as they rejected every peace plan including the UN's partition plan in 1947."

He noted that it was convenient for the Palestinians to historically reject peace plans and then claim that the conflict was permanent and illegal because Israel had not met its demand for a full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines.. 

"By co-opting the ICJ to impose a political decision the Palestinians are given the perfect excuse to continue boycotting the negotiating table to perpetuate the conflict."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

"Enlisting the UN's politicized anti-Israel majority for the purpose of enforcing the Palestinian's demands is clearly a unilateral step," he added.

After the vote, the Palestinian Authority Ambassador Riyad Mansour thanked all the nations that endorsed and supported the resolutions.

"Nothing justifies standing with Israeli annexation and occupation," Mansour said, noting that these actions went against the UN Charter.

"This occupation will need to end," Mansour said. 

The request for an ICJ advisory opinion, submitted for the first time this year, was tacked onto a pre-existing annual resolution called "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people."

This particular resolution has had tenuous support in past years.

A number of nations objected to the inclusion of the ICJ resolution in an already existing text rather than as a stand-alone item, noting that the matter had been pushed through quickly with little time for review.

The resolution asks the ICJ to advise on "the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violations by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967."

This includes, the resolution stated, "measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."

In addition, the resolution asked the ICJ to explain how Israel's policies and practices "affect the legal status of the occupation" and what are the "legal consequences that arise for all states the UN from this status."



Tags Israel Jerusalem West Bank United Nations General Assembly International Court of Justice
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by