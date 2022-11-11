UNGA votes 98-17 to seek ICJ opinion on Israeli 'occupation' illegality

The United Nations General Assembly voted 98-17 to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territories.

This will specifically include an opinion on Jerusalem, which is one of the most volatile and contentious points of discord between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel, the United States, Canada and Australia were among those nations who opposed the move, when the UNGA Fourth Committee held its preliminary vote on Friday.

The issue now moves to the UNGA plenum for final approval.

What is at issue in the move?

UN ICJ voting chart. (credit: UN WEB TV/SCREENSHOT)

At issue is the question of whether after 56 years, Israel's hold on territories it captured in the defensive 1967 Six-Day War, can be considered permanent and thus illegal under international law.

At issue in any negotiating process, is the Palestinian demand that Israel withdraws to the pre-1967 lines and Israel's instance that any two-state resolution to the conflict can not be based on that boundary.

An ICJ opinion on the matter is non-binding, but it would help codify into international law the Palestinian insistence that all that territory in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, should be within the final boundaries of its future state.

At Friday's meeting, the United States and Israel charged that the resolution was an attempt to bypass a negotiated resolution to the conflict with the Palestinians and as such ran counter to past UN resolutions including at the Security Council which called for such talks.

Prior to the vote, Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that "involving a judicial organ in a decades-old conflict only to dictate one side's demands on the other ensures many more years of stagnation, yet it seems that this is precisely what the Palestinians want, since as they rejected every peace plan including the UN's partition plan in 1947."

He noted that it was convenient for the Palestinians to historically reject peace plans and then claim that the conflict was permanent and illegal because Israel had not met its demand for a full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines..

"By co-opting the ICJ to impose a political decision the Palestinians are given the perfect excuse to continue boycotting the negotiating table to perpetuate the conflict." Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

"Enlisting the UN's politicized anti-Israel majority for the purpose of enforcing the Palestinian's demands is clearly a unilateral step," he added.

After the vote, the Palestinian Authority Ambassador Riyad Mansour thanked all the nations that endorsed and supported the resolutions.

"Nothing justifies standing with Israeli annexation and occupation," Mansour said, noting that these actions went against the UN Charter.

"This occupation will need to end," Mansour said.

The request for an ICJ advisory opinion, submitted for the first time this year, was tacked onto a pre-existing annual resolution called "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people."

This particular resolution has had tenuous support in past years.

A number of nations objected to the inclusion of the ICJ resolution in an already existing text rather than as a stand-alone item, noting that the matter had been pushed through quickly with little time for review.

The resolution asks the ICJ to advise on "the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violations by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967."

This includes, the resolution stated, "measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."

In addition, the resolution asked the ICJ to explain how Israel's policies and practices "affect the legal status of the occupation" and what are the "legal consequences that arise for all states the UN from this status."