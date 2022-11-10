IDF to charge 2 commanders in death of elderly Palestinian

The IDF will file charges against two commanders involved in the death of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday.

In January, As'ad, 79, was detained along with a number of other Palestinians at a checkpoint near the village of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah, while the IDF was searching for weapons.

After the operation, As'ad was found lifeless where he had been detained. An investigation was opened by the Defense Ministry to clarify the circumstances of the incident and testimony was collected from the people involved.

The investigation found anomalies in the conduct of the commander of the force inspecting the Palestinians and in the conduct of the commander of the force guarding the detainees, although no causal relationship could be found between the abnormalities and the death.

The military prosecutor's office informed the lawyers of the two commanders that it is considering filing charges against them, subject to a hearing, for the anomalies in their conduct.