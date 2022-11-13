The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Foreign Ministry checking if Israelis were injured in Istanbul explosion

A number of people were killed and at least 17 people were injured in an explosion in the center of the city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 15:41

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 16:23
Ambulances arrive near the scene following an explosion in central Istanbul's Taksim area, Turkey November 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
Ambulances arrive near the scene following an explosion in central Istanbul's Taksim area, Turkey November 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)

The Foreign Ministry is looking into the possibility that Israelis were injured or killed in an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon that left multiple people dead and at least 17 people injured.

An explosion in the center of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least one dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

People react after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN) People react after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)

Ali Yerlikaya, governor of Istanbul, stated that emergency services are at the scene and confirmed that there were deaths and injuries in the explosion.

This is a developing story.



Tags istanbul Israelis Explosion
