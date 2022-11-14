Iranian spy network unveiled in Azerbaijan - state security

An Iranian spy network was discovered operating in Azerbaijan, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries, the Azerbaijani State Security Service announced on Monday morning.

Asgarov Zahir Fakhraddin oglu, a ship captain with the Caspian Shipping Company, was charged with treason for working with the Iranian special service in exchange for financial compensation.

According to the state security service, Oglu collected intelligence on companies and representative offices of foreign countries operating in Azerbaijan, the times and locations of exercises conducted by the Azerbaijani Navy in the Caspian Sea and the cargo transported to oil rigs.

Another Azerbaijani named Rasulov Elnur Akif ogluu was also accused of conducting espionage operations for the Iranian special service, along with a relative named Rasulov Arif Amrah oglu, in exchange for payments. The two sent photos and videos of anti-aircraft missile complexes and radar devices to Iranian agents through WhatsApp messages, according to the Azerbaijani agency.