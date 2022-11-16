The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Likud holding talks with Yesh Atid, National Unity Party - report

Reports of Likud negotiating with Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party were denied by the Likud party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 08:00

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 09:52
Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

Extensive meetings have been held by Likud, Yesh Atid and National Unity Party representatives over the past few days, according to a report from Maariv on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the negotiations have revolved around the possibility of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity Party entering a broad coalition with Likud. It is unclear whether Gideon Sa'ar's faction in the National Unity Party will be included in the deal, should it occur.

According to Maariv, the reported negotiations are taking place as a result of the comments made by the Biden administration, warning incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they would have difficulty working with several members of the potential coalition, in particular the Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Likud Party denied the Maariv report, calling it "fake news," and said that no such talks had occurred, or will occur in the future. 

Additionally, both Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party have made several statements, both leading up to and after the elections, regarding their commitment to not sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu's Likud.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid sits with National Unity Party leader Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the swearing-in ceremony for the new 25th Knesset, November 15, 2022. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Likud has canceled meetings with Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism representatives that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday in order to continue coalition negotiations, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday morning.

The report comes after no new breakthrough was made regarding the distribution of cabinet portfolios during Tuesday's negotiations.

Smotrich reportedly has been the main obstacle in the talks, as he is demanding the position of defense minister, while Netanyahu prefers to give the position to an experienced MK from his own party.

Netanyahu told Smotrich in their meeting that this was because “moderate conduct” was needed on security issues until the end of the Biden administration, Channel 12 reported.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Tags yesh atid united torah judaism likud party National Unity Party Religious Zionist Party
