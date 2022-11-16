The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Germany rejects no-fly zone, could lead to NATO-Russia confrontation

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 13:09

Establishing a no-fly zone would pose a threat of direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, a German government spokesperson said, after a missile blast in Poland near the Ukrainian border killed two people on Tuesday.

The spokesperson rejected this and said, "Together with all our allies we are agreed that we want to avoid a further escalation of this war in Ukraine."

Berlin will offer support to the Polish air defense, a spokesperson for the defense ministry said at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

The NATO meeting following Tuesday's blast was not based on the article 4 of the alliance's founding treaty, under which members can bring any issue of concern for discussion, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Iran's IRGC arrest person linked to Israel's Mossad - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 12:40 PM
Iran says several French intelligence agents arrested in protests
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 11:00 AM
Iran says no IAEA trip to Tehran on agenda - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 10:31 AM
Alleged drone blows up Russian oil depot in Oryol - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:28 AM
6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sumatra, Indonesia
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:21 AM
G20 leaders declaration slams Russian aggression against Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:15 AM
US's Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 05:49 AM
US says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 04:13 AM
G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 02:22 AM
Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on village
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 01:09 AM
UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 12:31 AM
Poland considering NATO Article 4 activation
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 11:25 PM
US special envoy for Iran in Paris meeting with E3 partners
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 10:36 PM
State Dept OKs potential sale of Patriot missiles to Switzerland
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 10:34 PM
US House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 09:39 PM
