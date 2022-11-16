CIA chief meets Zelensky, Polish PM to discuss Ukraine-Russia War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he had held a Tuesday meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, who is in the region to discuss the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Burns met Russian President Vladimir Putin's spy chief in Turkey for the first known high-level, face-to-face US-Russian contact since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"We had a meeting with him ... (we) talked about all the issues that are important to Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a televised news conference, saying the two men had discussed what he called Russia's nuclear threat.

Burns visited Kyiv as Russia attacked the city with missiles. Zelensky said the CIA head had spent time in a bomb shelter before the two men met.

William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, is sworn into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021. (credit: TOM WILLIAMS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

CIA chief meets with Ukraine intel officers, Polish PM

In Washington, a U.S. official said Burns had traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian intelligence counterparts and Zelenskiy following his meeting in Ankara.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met Burns in Warsaw on Wednesday, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau said.