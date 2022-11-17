Iran's foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a "terrorist attack."

"Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.

سرویس های امنیتی ، رژيم جعلی اسراییل و برخی سیاسیون غربی که برای جنگ داخلی، ویرانی و تجزیه ایران نقشه ها كشيده اند، بدانند که ایران ، لیبی و سودان نیست. امروز دشمنان ، تمامیت ایران و هویت ایرانی را هدف قرار داده اند. بصیرت مردم ، دشمن را مایوس کرده است. #ايران مقتدر — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 17, 2022

