Iranian protesters set up loudspeakers in locations across the country broadcasting an air raid siren and a "red alert" message calling on people to join the protests, as demonstrations commemorating the 2019 "Bloody November" protests continued on Wednesday.

"Strike. Strike. Nationwide strikes. This is a red status alert. In the last few days, Iran has lost many of its children and many of our youth have been imprisoned. Cruelty is rampant and the oppressor continues to beat the drum of crime. Compatriot, if you don't protest and strike today, the darkness will come to your house...The time of revolution has come," read the announcement broadcast over loudspeakers in multiple locations in Tehran, Janatabad and Qaem Shahr.

هشدار وضعیت قرمز!این بار فرق می کند. انقلاب آزادی ایران تا پیروزی، شبانه روزی ادامه دارد #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ztwiBV2lkV — Shahinlooo (@Shahinlooo) November 3, 2022

Footage from Shahin Shahr showed a young woman playing the sound of an air raid siren on a loudspeaker while walking the streets as well.

Iranians play a "red alert" call for people to join demonstrations, November 16, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Demonstration continue nearly nine weeks after killing of Mahsa Amini

Nearly nine weeks after protests began after the killing of Mahsa Amini, demonstrations were reported across Iran, with protesters chanting anti-government slogans and blocking roads.

Stores and businesses across Iran were closed for a second day on Wednesday in solidarity with the protests.

In Izeh, in the Khuzestan Province, protesters torched a seminary. Iranian state-controlled media claimed later in the evening that a "terrorist attack" had targeted a market in the city, with at least five people killed and 10 others injured.

هشدار | فورینیروهای سرکوب جمهوری اسلامی در ایذه، بوکان، سقز، مهاباد و سنندج در اقدامی احتمالا هماهنگ بە انقلابیون حملە و تیراندازی کردەاند. تصویر مربوط به چند دقیقه پیش سقز است. هشدار میدهم که رسانەها و فعالین حقوق بشری لازم است وضعیت را با دقت دنبال کنند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/Q3emsqW0N6 — Omid Barin | امید برین (@barin_omid) November 16, 2022

Omid Barin, a journalist at DW, reported that security forces fired at protesters in Izeh, Bukan, Saqqez, Mahabad and Sanandak in what he theorized was a coordinated operation.

A seminary in Bojnurd was also torched by protesters early Wednesday morning.

Protesters in Bukan surrounded the governor's office in the city, placing it under siege, according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization.

هەزاران کەس لە هاووڵاتییانی بۆکان بۆ دوومین شەوی یەک لەدوای یەک شەقامەکانی ئەو شارەیان کۆنترۆڵ کرد.چوارشەممە، ٢۵ی خەزەڵوەری ٢٧٢٢#ژینا_ئەمینیpic.twitter.com/JwaqUBOPn7 — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) November 16, 2022

Additionally on Wednesday, a revolutionary committee of members of the LGBTQ+ community was founded in the Kurdistan region of Iran. "We take to the streets to say that democracy will only come when the demands of all suppressed groups are met," said the committee in a statement shared by Barin.

فوری:اولین کمیته انقلابی - مبارزاتی جامعە رنگین کمانی، در کردستان اعلام موجودیت کرد.در بیانه آنها آمدە: «به خیابان آمدەایم تا بگوییم، دمکراسی در ایران تنها زمانی محقق خواهد شد کە بە مطالبات و خواستەهای تمام ستمدیدگان در این سالها رسیدگی شود».#مهسا_امینی#LGBTQ #LGBTQ_Iran pic.twitter.com/frejxhANJZ — Omid Barin | امید برین (@barin_omid) November 16, 2022

Iranian government crackdown intensifies against protesters

Iranian forces cracked down heavily on protesters throughout the country, with multiple casualties confirmed with footage shared by Iranian activists and human rights organizations.

'گاز اشک‌آور، ماموران مسلح و وضعیت بسیار متشنج داخل و بیرون قطار متروی تهران در ایستگاه تئاتر شهر، ۲۵ آبان'فرستنده نوشت: "توی خود قطار گاز فلفل زدند." #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/QuHDPdYVzn — Vahid Online (@Vahid) November 16, 2022

Footage from the Tehran metro showed guards beating protesters with batons and shooting into crowded train cars. Another video showed a shopkeeper at the Shadabad iron market in Tehran bleeding heavily after he was shot by security forces.

Video from a mall in Tehran showed a number of police officers surrounding and beating a woman with batons as she screamed "I am just shopping."

Nov. 16, Tehran. The brutes of the Islamic Republic attacked a woman while she was shopping at a mall.She says “I am just shopping!!”#WomanLifeFreedom#MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/16i1Usgswy — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) November 16, 2022

Another video in Tehran showed firefighters operating at an apartment building that was reportedly set on fire by tear gas fired at it by security forces.

❗️به این ۱۲ ثانیه از لحظه کشته‌شدن #برهان_کرمی در کامیاران دقت کنید:- ۴ بار صدای تیراندازی می‌آید- ۲ تیراندازی اول شبیه صدای شات‌گان است- تیر سوم که به برهان اصابت می‌کند و تیر چهارم صدایشان متفاوت و بلندتر است، شبیه سلاح‌های نیمه‌خودکار مثل AK-47۲۵ آبان ۱۴۰۱#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/aSn9Ags9DH — Farzad Seifikaran (@FSeifikaran) November 16, 2022

In footage from Ahvaz, heavy gunfire could be heard amid protests. Footage from Dorud and Kamiyaran also showed Iranian forces firing at protesters.

At least 342 people have been killed during the protests, according to the Iran Human Rights organization.