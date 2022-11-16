The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian protesters broadcast 'red alert' from loudspeakers to drum up support

A number of casualties were reported as Iranian forces intensified their crackdown on protesters.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 22:18
Iranian forces beat a woman in a mall in Tehran, November 16, 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Iranian forces beat a woman in a mall in Tehran, November 16, 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranian protesters set up loudspeakers in locations across the country broadcasting an air raid siren and a "red alert" message calling on people to join the protests, as demonstrations commemorating the 2019 "Bloody November" protests continued on Wednesday.

"Strike. Strike. Nationwide strikes. This is a red status alert. In the last few days, Iran has lost many of its children and many of our youth have been imprisoned. Cruelty is rampant and the oppressor continues to beat the drum of crime. Compatriot, if you don't protest and strike today, the darkness will come to your house...The time of revolution has come," read the announcement broadcast over loudspeakers in multiple locations in Tehran, Janatabad and Qaem Shahr.

Footage from Shahin Shahr showed a young woman playing the sound of an air raid siren on a loudspeaker while walking the streets as well.

Iranians play a "red alert" call for people to join demonstrations, November 16, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Demonstration continue nearly nine weeks after killing of Mahsa Amini

Nearly nine weeks after protests began after the killing of Mahsa Amini, demonstrations were reported across Iran, with protesters chanting anti-government slogans and blocking roads.

Stores and businesses across Iran were closed for a second day on Wednesday in solidarity with the protests.

In Izeh, in the Khuzestan Province, protesters torched a seminary. Iranian state-controlled media claimed later in the evening that a "terrorist attack" had targeted a market in the city, with at least five people killed and 10 others injured.

Omid Barin, a journalist at DW, reported that security forces fired at protesters in Izeh, Bukan, Saqqez, Mahabad and Sanandak in what he theorized was a coordinated operation.

A seminary in Bojnurd was also torched by protesters early Wednesday morning.

Protesters in Bukan surrounded the governor's office in the city, placing it under siege, according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization.

Additionally on Wednesday, a revolutionary committee of members of the LGBTQ+ community was founded in the Kurdistan region of Iran. "We take to the streets to say that democracy will only come when the demands of all suppressed groups are met," said the committee in a statement shared by Barin.

Iranian government crackdown intensifies against protesters

Iranian forces cracked down heavily on protesters throughout the country, with multiple casualties confirmed with footage shared by Iranian activists and human rights organizations.

Footage from the Tehran metro showed guards beating protesters with batons and shooting into crowded train cars. Another video showed a shopkeeper at the Shadabad iron market in Tehran bleeding heavily after he was shot by security forces.

Video from a mall in Tehran showed a number of police officers surrounding and beating a woman with batons as she screamed "I am just shopping."

Another video in Tehran showed firefighters operating at an apartment building that was reportedly set on fire by tear gas fired at it by security forces.

In footage from Ahvaz, heavy gunfire could be heard amid protests. Footage from Dorud and Kamiyaran also showed Iranian forces firing at protesters.

At least 342 people have been killed during the protests, according to the Iran Human Rights organization.



Tags Iran protests shooting iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by