Israeli President Herzog to fly to Bahrain for first-ever state visit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 16:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 16:45

President Isaac Herzog is set to fly out to Bahrain next month for a state visit at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, a first for an Israeli president, Herzog's office said on Thursday.

On December 4, Herzog will depart for capital Manama, where he is set to meet the Bahraini monarch. The following day, the Israeli president will continue his trip to the Gulf by paying a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his stay in Bahrain, Herzog will also speak with Bahraini government officials, along with members of the local Jewish community.

He will also visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board, accompanied by Israeli business representatives.

In the UAE, Herzog will meet Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which he is set to attend.

It will be Herzog's fourth meeting with the Emirati president and former crown prince since taking office last year.

This is a developing story.

