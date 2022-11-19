The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Four Syrian military personnel killed in alleged Israeli airstrike - report

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike, on several posts in the coastal and central regions of Syria on Saturday morning.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 07:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 08:10
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in Israeli "air aggression" on some military posts in the coastal and central region of Syria on Saturday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian air defenses countered the attack, which came from the Mediterranean Sea side and also caused material damage, the agency said.

"At approximately 6:30 this morning (0330 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression over the Mediterranean Sea, from the direction of Banias, targeting some posts in the central and coastal region," the agency quoted a military source as saying.

During the month of October, the Syrian regime reported several Israeli airstrikes, most of them targeting the Damascus airport

On Sunday, SANA reported that two soldiers were killed and three wounded in another alleged Israeli airstrike. The attack targeted the Shayrat airbase southeast of Homs, a Syrian airbase, that is being used frequently by Russian forces stationed in the country.

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)

The latest alleged airstrikes come after over two weeks of relative calm, with the attack previous to the one on Sunday, being reported on October 27. 

The war between wars

The IDF has been engaging in a continued campaign to disrupt Iran's activities in Syria, in what some army officials have defined as the war-between-wars strategy. The campaign aims to disrupt Iran's aspirations of regional hegemony, as well as to prevent Iran from placing its proxies within Syria. 

One of the main aspects of this strategy is the effort on Israel's side to thwart Iran's attempts of smuggling advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon from Iran.



Tags Israel Syria Middle East Syria Airstrikes
