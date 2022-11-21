Rocket strikes from Syria kill two people in Turkey, governor says

Five rockets fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish border district of Karkamis on Monday, killing two people and wounding six others, two of them seriously, the local provincial governor said.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria, controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia. They struck a school, two houses and a truck in the vicinity of a border gate in Gaziantep province, it reported.

Terör örgütü tarafından Fırat’ın doğusundan Karkamış ilçe merkezine 5 adat havan/roket atılmıştır.Sivil yerleşim merkezlerine isabet eden saldırıda; 2 hemşehrimiz vefat etmiştir.2’si ağır olmak üzere 6 vatandaşımız yaralanmıştır.Ayrıntılı bilgi daha sonra paylaşılacaktır. — Davut GÜL (@gul_davut) November 21, 2022

Gaziantep province governor Davut Gul said that more detailed information will be shared later.

