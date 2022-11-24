Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.

Akar told Sergei Shoigu that "Turkey's priority is to prevent the terrorism threat (from northern Syria) permanently," and said previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev on Wednesday said Turkey should refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu also discussed the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, TASS reported on Thursday citing the Russian Defense Ministry.