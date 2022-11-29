The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
20-year-old woman injured in suspected terror attack in West Bank

MDA medics are providing medical treatment to the injured person, a woman in her 20s, at the scene of the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 10:56

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 11:20
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack near Kochav Yaakov in the West Bank, November 29, 2022. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack near Kochav Yaakov in the West Bank, November 29, 2022.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

A suspected terror attack has been reported after a woman in her 20s was hit by a car on Tuesday morning at the Migron/Kochav Ya'acov intersection in the West Bank.

The woman is reported to have sustained injuries to her head and is in serious condition. She was evacuated from the scene of the incident in order to receive further medical treatment.

The IDF has stated that they are aware of the incident and are investigating the motive of the perpetrator.

According to initial reports from the scene, the woman was standing at the bus stop on the side of Highway 60 when a driver in a black KIA accelerated his vehicle, drove in her direction and hit her.

He attempted to flee the scene of the attack but was caught and shot by security forces about a kilometer away from the incident.

This is a developing story.



Tags Terrorism West Bank Terror Attack Car ramming
