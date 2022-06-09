The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rami Levy launches orders for businesses

New wholesale business format will allow popular grocery store chain to branch out

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 16:51
Rami Levy for Businesses (photo credit: Rami Levy)
Rami Levy for Businesses
(photo credit: Rami Levy)

The Rami Levy chain has launched a new venture - Rami Levy for Businesses.

The purpose of the venture is to provide centralized orders through an app for small, medium and large businesses (wholesale). 

This will allow direct delivery to the customer for larger orders.

In the first phase, the venture will operate in the northern region of Israel. 

The chain has opened a special logistics center with in an area of 4,500 square meters for business services in the northern region.

Employees handle factory equipment at the Rami Levy for Businesses facility in northern Israel (credit: Rami Levy)

Rami Levy, CEO, said: "The chain sees great importance in providing businesses with courteous service and a wide range of products at significant discounts."



