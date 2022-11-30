IDF, Shin Bet arrest Palestinian suspected of terror activity

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian resident of Yabad in the West Bank on Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed.

Aha Aa'ani Harzallah, a former prisoner, was captured with an M-16 rifle, a military vest and NIS 50,000 "designated for terror activity," according to the Israeli military.

Shots were fired and explosives were thrown at IDF soldiers during Harzallah's arrest, who responded with live fire. No Israeli casualties were reported.