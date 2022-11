Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed, the terrorist group's spokesman said in a voice message released on Telegram on Wednesday.

The militant group has reportedly selected Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Quraishi as their new leader.

The slain leader replaced former head Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi, who was killed in a US Special Forces raid in northern Syria earlier this year.

This is a developing story.