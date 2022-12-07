Kremlin: No question of Russian involvement in German coup plot

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there could be no question of any Russian involvement in an alleged far-right plot to overthrow the German state.

"This appears to be a German internal problem," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There can be no question of any Russian interference."

German prosecutors said one of the accused had reached out to representatives of Russia, which the group saw as its central contact for establishing a new order. They said there was no evidence the representatives had responded positively to the request.