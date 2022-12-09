The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
UK summons Iranian diplomat to protest execution

By REUTERS
DECEMBER 9, 2022 16:10

Britain on Friday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London to protest the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest.

"The execution of Mohsen Shekari by the Iranian regime is abhorrent. He is a tragic victim of a legal system in which disproportionate sentences, politically motivated trials and forced confessions are rife," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"We have made our views clear to the Iranian authorities – Iran must immediately halt executions and end the violence against its own people."

Putin: Any country that launches nuclear attack on Russia will be wiped out
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 03:43 PM
US Senator Sinema leaves Democratic Party, saying she has "never fit"
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 03:17 PM
Russia, US will keep discussing prisoner swaps - deputy foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 02:04 PM
Arizona Sen. Sinema leaves Democrats, to sit as independent - report
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 01:19 PM
Russian opposition figure found guilty of 'fake news' about army -report
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 01:04 PM
India PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin - report
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 11:45 AM
36 sheltered housing residents contract food poisoning - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2022 11:42 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelensky
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 11:24 AM
Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew drug resistant in 2020 -WHO
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 10:11 AM
Two workers killed in car crash on Highway 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2022 05:43 AM
3 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces at West Bank gas station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 10:50 PM
3-year-old girl killed after fence collapses on her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 07:24 PM
Pfizer Omicron vaccine receives FDA authorization for children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 06:26 PM
Detained American: I'm disappointed more has not been done for my releas
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 06:21 PM
US diplomat's wife given suspended jail sentence for fatal UK car crash
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 06:17 PM
