Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack - Chinese FM

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Wang told a regular news briefing.

"China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organizations in Afghanistan," Wang said.

Wang added that in light of the security situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry once again recommended Chinese citizens and organizations to leave the country as soon as possible.