Senior Fatah terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid dies

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs accused Israel of "deliberate medical negligence."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 06:51

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2022 07:41
Palestinians holds pictures of prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid who is jailed in Israeli prison, during a protest demanding his release, in the West Bank city of Hebron, January 10, 2022. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Palestinians holds pictures of prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid who is jailed in Israeli prison, during a protest demanding his release, in the West Bank city of Hebron, January 10, 2022.
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Palestinian terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid, a founder of Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade who murdered seven Israelis, died due to cancer on Tuesday morning.

The Israel Prison Service confirmed that he died while hospitalized at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center. He was imprisoned multiple times on terrorism charges and was sentenced to a life sentence for the deadly terrorist attacks he conducted and organized.

Abu Hamid took part in the Ramallah Lynch in 2000 and murdered three Israelis in shooting attacks that same year. He also planned and directed three terrorist attacks in 2002 and was imprisoned on a life sentence later that year.

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'deliberate medical negligence'

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs accused Israel of "deliberate medical negligence," an accusation made after any Palestinian dies due to health complications in imprisonment or shortly after release.

Palestinian terrorist movements and human rights organizations had demanded Abu Hamid's release in recent months as his health condition deteriorated.

Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Fatah movement announced a comprehensive strike in the Ramallah governorate on Tuesday after Abu Hamid's death. Palestinian prisoners announced that they would protest in light of the death as well.



