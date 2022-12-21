Israel Police fires on suspicious motorcycle rider at checkpoint

Security forces opened fire on a suspicious motorcycle rider who endangered a security guard while fleeing the scene, Israel Police reported in a statement on Wednesday.

The motorcycle rider approached checkpoint 300, at the entrance to Bethlehem without license plates. When security forces closed the checkpoint in order to detain him, the rider fled the scene by driving erratically and endangering one of the security officers. Security forces then opened fire on the driver, who escaped.

No injuries were reported and Israel Police opened an investigation.