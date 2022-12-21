The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Police fires on suspicious motorcycle rider at checkpoint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 17:50

Security forces opened fire on a suspicious motorcycle rider who endangered a security guard while fleeing the scene, Israel Police reported in a statement on Wednesday.

The motorcycle rider approached checkpoint 300, at the entrance to Bethlehem without license plates. When security forces closed the checkpoint in order to detain him, the rider fled the scene by driving erratically and endangering one of the security officers. Security forces then opened fire on the driver, who escaped.

No injuries were reported and Israel Police opened an investigation.

Ahead of Zelenskyy address, US Senate backs new ambassador to Russia
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 07:15 PM
Firefight during arrest of suspect in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 04:39 PM
Peru president names Alberto Otarola as prime minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 04:07 PM
Russia's Putin says battlefield losses in Ukraine are 'a common tragedy'
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 03:18 PM
Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 10:58 AM
3 east Jerusalem residents arrested for rioting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 10:17 AM
Iran Foreign Minister spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 09:27 AM
Shots fired at IDF near Nablus, no injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/20/2022 08:51 PM
Saudi Energy Minister says OPEC+ leaves politics out of decisions
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 07:11 PM
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 04:01 PM
Russia files lawsuit to close down one of oldest human rights groups
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 03:41 PM
Iran's says Tehran backs revival of 2015 nuclear deal if its red lines are respected
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 03:34 PM
US arrests six ISIS operatives in helicopter raids in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2022 02:30 PM
Ukrainian president visits frontline city of Bakhmut
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 12:59 PM
Iranian, EU nuclear negotiators meet in Jordan - Iranian media
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 09:54 AM
