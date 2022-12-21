Ukraine's Zelensky awards Biden medal during White House visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday, wearing his trademark olive green pants and sweater, for his visit with US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky met Biden and his wife on the lawn and Biden guided the Ukrainian president with an arm around his back.

The Ukrainian president had earlier said that he was in Washington to thank the United States for its help in the war against Russia and would also hold talks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people," he said in a statement on Telegram alongside photos of him on US soil.

"It's a great honor for me to be here," said Zelensky upon his arrival at the White House.

US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Zelensky give Biden a medal

He thanked the American people for standing proudly with the Ukrainian people and awarded Biden a medal for the American aid Ukraine has received.

Zelensky and Biden will participate in a joint news conference and then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Ahead of Zelenskiy's arrival, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the United States would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine including a Patriot air defense system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.