Zelensky’s Washington visit could be a gamechanger - analysis

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is making an important and surprising visit to Washington this week. He announced the visit on Wednesday and US President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting him. There are indications this will also harden Russia’s stance in the war, as Ukraine shows it has deep and clear US support. Russia has relied on threats of nuclear war and dangling “peace” agreements in the past, using different strategies to try to confuse the West’s backing of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip is important because he has not traveled abroad during the war and his resolve to stay in the capital and also visit the frontlines has been one of the shining moments of Ukraine’s war effort. Russia meanwhile has tried to defeat Ukraine by hammering its infrastructure in recent months in a war of attrition meant to make Ukrainians suffer. Ukraine is receiving more western defense support by the day, but the question is always whether it is enough to push Russia back, or merely keep the war going.

Harkening back to the Cold War

The trip to Washington has drawn parallels between the Cold War and also England’s resistance to Nazi Germany. CNN has described the trip as an example of how Bide is helping to revive the western democratic alliance that was important for containing the Soviets. It has also compared the visit to the 1940 era when Winston Churchill tried to rally the world against Nazism.

These kinds of comparisons put Zelensky in a difficult spot. He is being asked to live up to a lot of expectations. In the US he has generally been seen as a singular hero. The only critics of Zelensky are generally found on the far-right, far-left and among some rising Republican voices. These types of voices are also the ones that performed badly in the US mid-terms. But that doesn’t mean they are not influential. There is active opposition to the Ukraine war among some people on the Right in the US. They view the war as a waste of resources or part of some kind of Biden-led left-wing conspiracy. Some of them believe Ukraine is corrupt or even accept Moscow’s talking points painting Ukrainian resistance as “Nazis” and “dictatorial.” This is of course propaganda, but Zelensky will want to make sure that he not only convinces the few incoming Congressional critics, but also doesn’t make any mistakes that can give his critics a window of opportunity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits service members at a hospital on the Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 6, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

So far the Ukrainian leader has done an excellent job mobilizing the West and appealing to the consensus. This has been done from Kyiv and also from the Ukrainian frontline. The US is by far the biggest financial supporter of Ukraine, but European countries are very important for maintaining the defenses of Kyiv. This means that while the US can give money, Ukraine truly needs the training and defense systems, such as the Patriots, that can protect civilians and help turn the tide. The war has already revealed that western stockpiles of munitions are not enough. Major wars like the conventional war in Ukraine, require a lot more weapons. Western countries got used to slow procurement and gold-plated expensive military programs over the last decades. Now, with a real war going on, the question is how Ukraine can receive all the systems it needs.

Goal of attrition

Russia’s goal, after setbacks in the first month of the war, has been to make Ukraine pay via attrition. This means destroying civilian areas, forcing people to flee, kidnapping children, attacking the electricity grid and using long-range missiles, drones and artillery to sap Ukraine’s resources.

All eyes will be on this important visit. It comes as the new Congress is about to be sworn in a month from now. This will present challenges to Biden so it makes some sense that Zelensky is traveling now. It’s also on the eve of Christmas, so this is a unique time of year in both Ukraine and the US. Zelensky has been excellent at keeping up the same message regarding Ukraine’s war effort. But there are questions about what new defense systems the US can and will supply. Patriot missiles are one thing, and precision bomb kits are apparently also on the way.

Ukraine has withstood 300 days of a grueling war. This visit comes before the first anniversary of this war. If Zelensky’s visit can do one thing it is to make this a game-changer for the country, but without seeming like he is doing too much grandstanding and without making any stumbles that might give critics some kind of talking point. Also, he will need to make sure nothing happens back in Ukraine that could tarnish this visit, such as some kind of sudden Russian provocation or a setback for Ukraine.