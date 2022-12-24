The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Japan's recent heavy snow has caused 13 deaths, many injuries

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2022 12:42

Recent heavy snow in Japan's north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday.

Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 had been seriously injured and more than 50 sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Train and airplane services were disrupted in northern Japan, and some parts of central and western areas experienced traffic disruption, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson - presidential office
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 12:18 PM
Tanker explosion kills 8 in Johannesburg
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 11:38 AM
China expresses "resolute opposition" to US defense act - statement
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 08:36 AM
Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 02:46 AM
Fire in unregistered Russian home for elderly kills 20
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 12:19 AM
Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 07:42 PM
IDF says shots fired at West Bank settlement, house damaged
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2022 05:57 PM
France to reinforce protection of Kurdish community after shooting
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 05:33 PM
Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 03:57 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says he is back in Kyiv
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 11:01 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 10:12 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest 4 suspects in West Bank
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
12/23/2022 09:48 AM
US must stop suppressing China's development - senior Chinese diplomat
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 07:56 AM
Stun grenade thrown in Ashdod, suspect in custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2022 12:45 AM
Forget politics, Biden urges Americans to embrace the Christmas spirit
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 12:13 AM
