The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Qatar expresses 'extreme concern' over Taliban bar on female staff

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 22:01

Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to choose and accept work is a human right," it said. Qatar hosted a representative office for the Taliban during the US-led war in Afghanistan and served as a venue for peace talks before the group took power in 2021.

Reported motorcycle explosion in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:52 PM
Fire in Tel Aviv residential building injures six
By Walla!
12/25/2022 08:13 PM
Herzog: 'I will act to prevent harm to LGBTQ+ Israelis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:50 PM
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 07:24 PM
IDF to carry out training drill along Lebanon border this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:10 PM
Shai Avital's extradition scheduled for January 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 06:20 PM
US embassy alerts Americans over planned terrorist attack in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:49 PM
Beaches closed in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Herzliya due to pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:47 PM
Israeli suspected of injuring women in haredi riot arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 04:18 PM
China stages drills, citing US-Taiwan provocation
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 01:52 PM
Police block off Tel Aviv road out of concern for another sinkhole
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 10:38 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest two terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:00 AM
China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figure
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 04:26 AM
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 04:16 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who infiltrated into Israel from northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2022 11:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by