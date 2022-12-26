Shin Bet thwarts suicide bombing attack in Israel

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Monday announced that it has prevented a major potential suicide bombing attack by terrorists slated to occur within the Green Line as well as arresting a variety of West Bank and Gaza terrorists.

According to a statement by the clandestine agency, the terror cell was busted and its plans thwarted on December 14, with those involved being interrogated in recent weeks.

Those arrested were part of the West Bank's "Resistance Committees" and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, with influence and planning from Gaza terror officials.

There were multiple rounds of breakthroughs in the case, with several distinct rounds of arrests, including uncovering operatives, their handlers and explosive materials designated for a bombing within Israel, said the Shin Bet.

Who was involved in the plot?

Leading terrorists involved in the plot included Ahmad Fathi Omar Hjaj from Jabalya in Gaza, and who is known as an explosives expert as well as Maha Ladawi of Netzirat, who helped lay much of the terror infrastructure groundwork for the plot.

The terror cell hid an explosive in a fire extinguisher which was handed over to the Shin Bet. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)

Additional Gazans from Rafiah who were involved included: Jihad Ahmad, Tzabari Muhammad Tzabari Aram and Iman Yusef Halil Zakut.

Besides intelligence work revealing the identities of these Gazans who were involved, the Shin Bet arrested West Bank terror operatives, including Yunis Uda from al-Ras village near Tulkarm, Khaled Marei from Bala village near Tulkarm, Ahmad Taher Jaradaat of Jenin and Kis al-Shaiv from Kabatia.

The Shin Bet said, "the actions which were carried out and which thwarted the planned attacks are part of a continuous campaign which the Shin Bet, the IDF and the police have been undertaking together to prevent terror in Israel using a diverse range of tools and tactics."

Further, the agency flagged the deep involvement of Gazan operatives in directing the West Bank terrorists, saying that it holds Hamas responsible for the planned terror attack.

The IDF and Israeli intelligence have been in an almost constant fight with terrorists in the West Bank since March, with periodic periods of calm in-between repeated waves of terror.

2022 has been one of the deadliest periods in years in terms of both the number of West Bank Palestinians and Israelis killed.