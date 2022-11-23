The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Explosion rocks Jerusalem bus stop, at least 7 injured, second bomb reported

A second explosion was reported at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem shortly after, and the cause of both explosions has yet to be confirmed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 07:16

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 07:57
Police and security personnel at the scene of a suspected terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police and security personnel at the scene of a suspected terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Two explosions rocked the entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning near the Central Bus Station at the neighborhood of Ramot, wounding at least seven people. Two of the injured were in serious condition.

The causes of the explosions were not immediately determined but Israel Police said that the one near the Central Bus Station appeared to have been caused by a bomb placed in a bag near the bus. The bus was riddled with holes, showing the dispersion of shrapnel. Another explosion went off minutes later near the Ramon Intersection in northern Jerusalem.

Witnesses said that they had spotted a bag leaning against a wall shortly before the explosion although these claims were not yet verified.

However, according to N12, the explosion was caused by a device set up on a motorcycle next to the bus stop.

Five of the injured people were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center, two in critical condition, two in serious condition, and one moderately injured.

Shortly after the initial explosion, a second bombing was reported nearby on a bus at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, and two people were reported to have been lightly injured.

Road One - the main artery into the capital - was shut to incoming traffic from the direction of Tel Aviv.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir - likely to serve as the public security minister in the new government - issued a statement: "I am on my way to the scene of the painful and sad attack when an explosive device has returned us to the dammed Intifada time. It is time to act with determination and a hard hand against the terrorists, it is time to organize the country."

"I am praying for the recovery of the injured people along with all of Israel at this difficult hour."

This is a developing story.



