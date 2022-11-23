Two explosions rocked the entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning near the Central Bus Station at the neighborhood of Ramot, wounding at least seven people. Two of the injured were in serious condition.

The causes of the explosions were not immediately determined but Israel Police said that the one near the Central Bus Station appeared to have been caused by a bomb placed in a bag near the bus. The bus was riddled with holes, showing the dispersion of shrapnel. Another explosion went off minutes later near the Ramon Intersection in northern Jerusalem.

Witnesses said that they had spotted a bag leaning against a wall shortly before the explosion although these claims were not yet verified.

However, according to N12, the explosion was caused by a device set up on a motorcycle next to the bus stop.

Five of the injured people were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center, two in critical condition, two in serious condition, and one moderately injured.

Shortly after the initial explosion, a second bombing was reported nearby on a bus at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, and two people were reported to have been lightly injured.

Road One - the main artery into the capital - was shut to incoming traffic from the direction of Tel Aviv.

A report of a second explosion in Ramot neighbourhood in Jerusalem is reported. Background of this explosion is unclear for now. It may be an unattended bag, removed/ exploded by the police. No casualties. pic.twitter.com/jpJVeDI6pb — Avital Leibovich (@AvitalLeibovich) November 23, 2022

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir - likely to serve as the public security minister in the new government - issued a statement: "I am on my way to the scene of the painful and sad attack when an explosive device has returned us to the dammed Intifada time. It is time to act with determination and a hard hand against the terrorists, it is time to organize the country."

"I am praying for the recovery of the injured people along with all of Israel at this difficult hour."

This is a developing story.