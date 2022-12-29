The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains grave but stable - Vatican

By REUTERS
DECEMBER 29, 2022 15:44

Former Pope Benedict's condition remains "grave" but stable, the Vatican said on Thursday, adding in a statement that he had rested well during the night and was lucid and aware.

"The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

"Pope Francis renews his request to pray for him and to accompany him in these difficult hours," Bruni said of the 95-year-old former pontiff.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mindanao, Philippines
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:48 PM
No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine - Italy PM
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:27 PM
Belarus: 'No cause for concern' over downed Ukraine missile
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Xi to speak on Friday
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 12:15 PM
Foreign minister to be Eli Cohen, Israel Katz to be energy minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 11:37 AM
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv- Mayor
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 09:30 AM
Bomb threat neutralized in Holon apartment building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 09:06 AM
Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:35 AM
Ten arrested overnight by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:23 AM
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelensky's 'peace formula'
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 06:26 AM
S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of air space
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 04:17 AM
US, UK, EU calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:42 AM
Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat named Economy Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 12:38 AM
Officials probe George Santos, congressman-elect with fabricated resume
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 12:25 AM
