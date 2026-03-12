Police are responding to an active shooter, vehicle ramming, and fire at Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

According to NBC News, no casualties or injuries resulting from the attack have been reported, other than the suspected shooter, who was killed.

All individuals present inside the synagogue at the time of the incident have been evacuated from the scene, according to local law enforcement. Michigan State Police advised all community members to avoid the scene.

According to CBS News, preschool was actively in session at the time of the incident. Witnesses and members of the congregation said that all children and teachers present at the synagogue have been accounted for and evacuated to a nearby community center.

Medics and tactical teams are on scene, investigating and attempting to determine whether additional suspects may have been involved in the incident, police stated.

FBI, ATF assisting local law enforcement investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel stated that FBI personnel are on scene responding to the incident along with local law enforcement.

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed that both FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) personnel are on scene assisting local authorities.

The FBI said later on Thursday that it was leading a probe into an incident, which was being investigated as "a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was monitoring developments and coordinating with state authorities.

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace,” she said in a statement. “Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit told local Detroit station WXYZ that it was “aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow."

Following the incident, the federation released a statement extending its thanks to first responders and security personnel for their quick action.

"We are extraordinarily grateful and relieved that no children or congregants were seriously injured in today’s assault at Temple Israel," the statement went on. "Our thoughts are with the Temple Israel Director of Security who was injured during the incident, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery."

It added that it is dedicated to ensuring that Michigan Jews can continue to live "proud, vibrant Jewish and lives—at our temples and synagogues, in our schools, and throughout our Jewish organizations."

According to its website, Temple Israel is one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the US, boasting over 3,000 members.

President Herzog sends message of solidarity to Michigan Jewish community

President Isaac Herzog decried the attack as a "grave and serious incident" after speaking with Jewish leaders of Michigan's Jewish community following the attack.

"I am relieved to hear that there were no casualties as a result of the attack," he shared, adding, "This is a grave and serious incident that follows a series of attacks on Jewish institutions around the world. Tonight, we send a message of strength and support from Israel to the Jewish community in Michigan."

Israel's representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, decried the attack as a "chilling reminder that antisemitism is not confined to the past" in a post on X/Twitter following the incident.

"Whoever attacks a Jewish institution is not only attacking one community, but also the values of freedom and tolerance that define the free world," he asserted.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also released a statement on social media regarding the attack, sharing that his "thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence."