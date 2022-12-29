Russia's Putin congratulates Netanyahu, calls for cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of the new Israeli government on Thursday, the first foreign leader to do so since the government was sworn in.

“Russia highly appreciates your personal long-term contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries," said Putin. "I hope that the new government under your leadership will continue the line of developing constructive Russian-Israeli cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of ensuring peace and security in the Middle East region.”