BREAKING NEWS

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 02:45

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said.

"They would have gained important sums of money."

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

Earlier this week, the British national was told to get a life by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions."

Blinken congratulates Israel's new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 03:46 AM
25-year-old man shot and killed in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
By Walla!
12/30/2022 01:10 AM
Syrian arrested by IDF after infiltrating into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:57 PM
UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:21 PM
Biden: US will continue to oppose policies endangering 2-state solution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:12 PM
Erdan's term as ambassador to UN extended by a year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:44 PM
All clear given after alert activated in Almon, near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:39 PM
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of US military aircraft- US military
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 07:17 PM
Lapid leaves note for Netanyahu reading 'Lapid - 2024'
By Jerusalem Post Staff
12/29/2022 06:18 PM
PM Netanyahu meets with former PM Lapid after swearing in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 05:29 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mindanao, Philippines
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:48 PM
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains grave but stable - Vatican
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:44 PM
No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine - Italy PM
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:27 PM
Belarus: 'No cause for concern' over downed Ukraine missile
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
