A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Friday in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students in November, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The unidentified man was apprehended in the Scranton area, the network reported.

Police officials in Idaho said they would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time about the case.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, a college town of about 25,000 people, on November 13 found the bodies of three female students and one male student inside an off-campus house. The victims appeared to have been killed with a knife or some other "edged" weapon, police said at the time.

The dead were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

The University of Idaho after four students found dead in their residence in Moscow, Idaho (credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)

The murders shook the college town of 25,000 people as police worked to solve the crime over the last six weeks. The Moscow Police Department said it received more than 13,000 email and phone tips and 6,000 digital media submissions. They said more than 300 interviews were conducted during the investigation.

Investigators have been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to have been in the immediate area of the home during the early morning hours of November 13, police said/