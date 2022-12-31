The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea fires ballistic missile after unprecedented year of tests

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 01:51

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2022 01:56

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

It is the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year.

Japan's coast guard said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile and sent notice about a second possible missile.

North Korea fired the missile the day after South Korea's defense ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

On Monday, five North Korean drones had crossed into South Korea, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.

Not counting Saturday, North Korea fired around 70 ballistic missiles about 38 times this year, Yonhap news agency said, including about eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for US
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 12:19 AM
Mali sentenced 46 soldiers to 20 years for conspiring against government
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 10:46 PM
Airlines are required to check passengers from China have negative tests
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 10:09 PM
US concerned by China's ties with Russia, State Dept says
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 09:22 PM
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 09:02 PM
Israeli Arab indicted for plotting bomb attack in Jerusalem's Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 02:47 PM
At least 10 people killed in attack near oil field in east Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 12:45 PM
Defense Minister Yoav Galant holds first meeting with IDF chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 12:02 PM
IDF, Border Police arrest Lion's Den terrorist in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 11:26 AM
Eritrean soldiers pull out of major Tigray towns, eyewitnesses say
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 10:44 AM
IDF arrests 2 additional Syrians who infiltrated into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 10:43 AM
Public Security Ministry director general resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 10:26 AM
Russia launched 16 drones overnight - Ukrainian air force
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 08:50 AM
Blinken congratulates Israel's new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 03:46 AM
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 02:45 AM
