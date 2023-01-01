The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Cancel tax on plasticware and soft drinks, Smotrich instructs

The taxes intention was to curb consumption of a significant polluting element, as well as decrease diabetes and other diseases.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 17:00

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2023 18:01
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich instructed his new ministry on Sunday to prepare directives to cancel the tax on disposable plasticware and on soft drinks implemented by the former government.

The cancellation is set to take effect in the following days and was Smotrich's first official decision, taken just hours after the conclusion of his initiation ceremony.

Both taxes were instituted by former Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, on plasticware in 2021 and soft drinks in 2022.

What was the original intention for the tax?

Its intention was to cut down the consumption of plasticware in order to reduce pollution, as well as cut down sugar consumption, especially in low-income families, in order to reduce diabetes and other diseases.

Ecoams Planet faces environmental challenge posed by plastic bottles (credit: ECOAMS PLANET)Ecoams Planet faces environmental challenge posed by plastic bottles (credit: ECOAMS PLANET)

Haredi politicians accused Liberman of intentionally targeting the haredi society, and claimed that there were better ways to affect consumer behavior.

The decision drew mixed responses.

United Torah Judaism MK and Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni expressed his satisfaction, saying that the taxes were intended "first and foremost to harm the haredi public."

Former Environmental Protection Minister and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg criticized the new finance minister.

"The new government is allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and health. Instead of moving forwards, this decision brings us back light years. Other than a poke in the eye, canceling the tax will contribute only to pollution and disease," Zandberg said in a statement. She called on the new Environmental Protection Minister, MK Idit Silman, to "decisively oppose this harmful move."



