Young haredi Israelis 15x more likely to get diabetes than secular Jews - Health Ministry

Some 89% of ultra-Orthodox households buy sweet snacks compared to 74% in the general public. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 14:30
An ultra-Orthodox young person is 15 times more likely to develop type-2 diabetes than a non-ultra-Orthodox young person, according to the Health Ministry.
Now, the ministry said it is working on a systematic plan to reduce this health challenge. 
In a report published by the ministry’s Nutrition Division on Monday, high consumption of harmful foods was found significantly among families in the ultra-Orthodox community compared to the general public. 
Additionally, 74% buy sweet drinks compared to 51% in the general public - a statistic that relates to one published earlier this year by the Central Bureau of Statistics that showed that haredi families spend NIS 90 a month on sugary drinks compared to only NIS 65 a month among the rest of the population. 
The ministry said that much of the situation is spawned by the haredi way of life, where from as early as preschool children receive sweet things as rewards. This practice continues in their Talmud Torahs and yeshivot, as well as in kollel programs. Moreover, there is a focus on sweet things on holidays and at other celebrations. 
Consumption of sugar increases the risk of developing diabetes, the ministry said. And the report noted that there is a high rate of diabetes among the ultra-Orthodox sector compared to the general Jewish public.
Specifically, as noted, an ultra-Orthodox person between the ages of 25 and 34 is 15 times more likely to develop diabetes than non-haredi Jews of the same age. 
The situation is even more worrying when examining the data of the National Diabetes Registrar, which show that among the ultra-Orthodox public, diabetes rates are significantly higher than in the general Jewish public.
The ministry said that it plans to take action, including recruiting haredi influencers and other professionals to help change ultra-Orthodox diets and reduce the spread of diabetes.


