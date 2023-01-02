The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kyiv governor warns of drone attacks, sirens sound in eastern Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 00:16

The Kyiv region was under threat of drone attacks late on Sunday, its governor said, as air raid sirens sounded across the capital and eastern Ukraine.

"Air raid alert has been announced in the region," Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. "There is a threat of a Shahed (Iranian-made drones) attack."

The emergency services said air raid alerts were announced for the city of Kyiv, which does not administratively belong to the Kyiv region, and for the eastern part of Ukraine.

Syrian air defenses activated amid alleged Israeli strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2023 01:36 AM
Kyiv's mayor says blasts hit Kyiv, emergency services at site
By REUTERS
01/02/2023 01:30 AM
51-year-old woman found unconscious, dies in Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2023 12:43 AM
Firefight breaks out near Jenin during home demolitions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2023 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California's Rio Dell region
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 08:59 PM
Young Israeli dies in Mexico after attending party
By Walla!
01/01/2023 08:48 PM
Leftist Lula sworn in as Brazil president, replacing far-right Bolsonaro
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 06:53 PM
Israeli woman stabbed, hospitalized in Rome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2023 06:26 PM
Break the Wave: IDF arrests 8 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2023 09:28 AM
Several injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 09:16 AM
Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 12:54 AM
N.Korea's Kim calls for new ICBMs, mass production of tactical nuclear weapons -KCNA
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 12:50 AM
Motorcyclist treated for injuries after being hit by bus in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2022 11:32 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian police east of Cairo
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 11:11 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 10:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by