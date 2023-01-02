The Kyiv region was under threat of drone attacks late on Sunday, its governor said, as air raid sirens sounded across the capital and eastern Ukraine.

"Air raid alert has been announced in the region," Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. "There is a threat of a Shahed (Iranian-made drones) attack."

The emergency services said air raid alerts were announced for the city of Kyiv, which does not administratively belong to the Kyiv region, and for the eastern part of Ukraine.