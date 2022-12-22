The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Mossad chief warns: Iran is expanding supply of advanced weapons to Russia

Russia has made extensive use of Iranian drones in attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine in recent months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 20:08

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 20:25
Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 3, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 3, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Iran is working to deepen its defense relationship with Russia and to continue to supply it with advanced weaponry, Mossad chief David Barnea warned on Thursday. Russia has made extensive use of Iranian drones in attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine in recent months.

"We are warning about Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region," Barnea said during a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

"We are warning about Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region."

David Barnea

David Barnea
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS) A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

During the ceremony, Barnea and President Isaac Herzog gave out awards to the Mossad's top agents for various operations over the last year. 

Mossad identifies dangerous Iranian attempts to carry out terrorist attacks

At the beginning of his speech, Barnea said that in recent months the intelligence agency has identified dangerous attempts by Iran to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel and other countries in the region.

"We are not surprised by the boldness of the Iranian regime. While one of its arms is sending Iranian diplomats to Vienna to negotiate an agreement with world powers a second arm sends Iranian terrorists to kill innocent people around the world, just because they are Israelis or Jews," he said.

Barnea said that the Mossad warned months ago that Iran was planning to help Russia, and indeed weapons have made their way to the Russian military.

"We put a spotlight on the supply of weapons to Russia, despite the lies heard from Iran," he said. "The Iranian lies are not new to us. There are elements in the West who call for signing an agreement with Iran while blatantly ignoring the Iranian lies contained within the agreement itself."

Barnea said that the only intelligence agency not surprised by what Iran has done was the Mossad. 

"This is not only because of our intelligence but also because of our in-depth knowledge of Iran's ongoing fraud attempts," he said. "The Iranians will continue to pretend to be a normal country, while at the same time implementing a policy of destruction, terrorism, and brutal and extremist harm to their citizens, just for the survival of the regime."

"Is this the country with which the free world wants to sign some kind of agreement?" Barnea asked. 

Turning to the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran, Barnea said that the Mossad has proof that the demonstrations and general national unrest are "challenging" the regime. "

"We clearly see the regime, supposedly strong, surprised and scared. We clearly feel the connection to the Iranian people. We remember well Iran and Israel as true partners with mutual appreciation and I hope it will still be possible to return to this, not tomorrow and not in a year. We cannot tell exactly at the moment, but we can already see the beginnings of change in light of the strong currents under the surface," he said. 



