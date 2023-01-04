The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

New Year's Eve attack on New York police linked to Islamist extremism

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 00:58

The teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square and charged with attempted murder was linked to Islamist extremism, a senior New York City Police Department official said on Tuesday.

"He knew what he was doing. He knew why he was doing it and he thought he would die in the attack," Thomas Galati, the department's chief of intelligence and counterterrorism, told ABC News in an interview on Tuesday. "He did yell out 'Allahu Akbar.'" The Arabic expression means "God is Great."

The FBI interviewed the suspect, Trevor Bickford, last month in Maine after his mother reported her concern that her son was possibly becoming radicalized, Galati said. Agents determined that Bickford wanted to fight in Afghanistan and placed him on a federal watch list to prevent him from traveling overseas.

"He is not representing, you know, the Islamic religion but rather, you know, a very, very small percentage of people that get radicalized," Galati added.

On Monday, police said Bickford, 19, came from Wells, Maine, and said he had been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault.

New York City rang in the new year in typical style on Saturday with its famous ball drop celebration in Times Square.

The attack, which officials say was unprovoked, took place before midnight outside a secure area set up for New Year's Eve celebrations.

All three officers who were attacked had been released from hospital by Monday. One of the officers shot the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder. The suspect was then taken into custody, police said.

Before the attack, Bickford wrote a farewell letter to his mother in a diary, according to the New York Times report quoting a law enforcement official.

"I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire," the Times quoted Bickford as writing.

Apollo 7 astronaut Cunningham dies at age 90 -NASA
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 01:07 AM
Russia's defense ministry says 89 killed in Makiivka, blames phone use
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 01:00 AM
UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 12:37 AM
Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Erdogan on Wednesday - Interfax
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 08:52 PM
Former MK Osnat Mark appointed as new Science Ministry director-general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 06:23 PM
6 Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus - Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 06:03 PM
UK's Sunak promises long-term support to Ukraine after drone attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 05:48 PM
8-year-old dies after contracting meningococcal disease
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 04:05 PM
Finance Ministry director-general Ram Belinkov resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 03:43 PM
Knife-carrying Palestinian arrested at Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 01:45 PM
Modeling agent Shai Avital lands in Israel ahead of sexual offense trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 12:27 PM
Iran's judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 11:58 AM
Israel's A-G will be absent from cabinet meeting second time in a row
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 11:38 AM
Plow crashes into electricity pylon, causing it to collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 10:34 AM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF soldier injured, 13 terror suspects caught
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 10:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by