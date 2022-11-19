NYPD arrests 2 armed suspects plotting attack against Jews

Two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) at Penn Station on Saturday.

A "developing threat" against the Jewish community was first uncovered by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau on Friday.

Officers began moving quickly to gather information and identify those behind the threat and early on Saturday MTA police officers spotted two armed individuals entering Penn Station.

Police sources told CNN that threats against the Jewish community had been published on Twitter on November 12 and traced on Friday to a computer at a veterinary clinic where one of the suspects worked.

One post read "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die," while another read "big moves being made on Friday," according to CNN.

The suspects arrested on Saturday were also carrying a black ski mask and a Nazi armband.

New York City Council member Ari Kagan posted a screenshot of an NYPD Intelligence Alert identifying one of the suspects as Christopher Brown. According to the alert, Brown has a history of mental illness and has recently expressed interest in travelling to NYC to purchase a firearm.

Was relieved to learn that this individual is now in police custody. Thank you, @NYPDnews & @NYPD70Pct ! pic.twitter.com/ocPGORxL9Q — Council Member Ari Kagan (@CMAriKagan47) November 19, 2022

The second suspect was identified as Matthew Mahrer, a 22-year-old resident of Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Saturday that the police department is strategically deploying assets at sensitive locations across New York City as the investigation into the threat continues.

"I join all New Yorkers today in expressing my gratitude and pride for the ever-vigilant work of our NYPD women and men - who remain on-guard around-the-clock and every day to protect the peace and ensure no violence can ever come to the city and its people," said Sewell.