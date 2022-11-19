The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
NYPD arrests 2 armed suspects plotting attack against Jews

A "developing threat" against the Jewish community was first uncovered by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force on Friday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 23:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 00:27
A NYPD officer stands guard near the Penn Station where streets have been closed following an early morning shooting in Manhattan New York, November 9, 2015. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
A NYPD officer stands guard near the Penn Station where streets have been closed following an early morning shooting in Manhattan New York, November 9, 2015.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) at Penn Station on Saturday.

A "developing threat" against the Jewish community was first uncovered by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau on Friday.

Officers began moving quickly to gather information and identify those behind the threat and early on Saturday MTA police officers spotted two armed individuals entering Penn Station.

Police sources told CNN that threats against the Jewish community had been published on Twitter on November 12 and traced on Friday to a computer at a veterinary clinic where one of the suspects worked.

One post read "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die," while another read "big moves being made on Friday," according to CNN.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The suspects arrested on Saturday were also carrying a black ski mask and a Nazi armband.

New York City Council member Ari Kagan posted a screenshot of an NYPD Intelligence Alert identifying one of the suspects as Christopher Brown. According to the alert, Brown has a history of mental illness and has recently expressed interest in travelling to NYC to purchase a firearm.

The second suspect was identified as Matthew Mahrer, a 22-year-old resident of Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Saturday that the police department is strategically deploying assets at sensitive locations across New York City as the investigation into the threat continues.

"I join all New Yorkers today in expressing my gratitude and pride for the ever-vigilant work of our NYPD women and men - who remain on-guard around-the-clock and every day to protect the peace and ensure no violence can ever come to the city and its people," said Sewell.



