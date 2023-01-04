New Israeli defense minister speaks with US counterpart for first time

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke on Wednesday evening with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time since taking office.

In his words to the Secretary of Defense, Gallant emphasized the importance of the special ties between Israel and the United States, which are based on shared values and interests. The Israeli defense minister also expressed his commitment to deepening military, security and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Gallant emphasized Israel's commitment to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons that threaten the State of Israel and the entire world and emphasized the need for the international community to cooperate on the issue.

The pair discussed the impact of the Abraham Accords on security stability in the Middle East, and concluded that they will work to deepen and expand ties with other countries in the region.