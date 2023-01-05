The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace - Erdogan

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 14:07

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he may meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as part of peace efforts after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers from Turkey, Russia and Syria would first be held to further develop contacts after a landmark talks between defense ministers in Moscow last week.

Erdogan also said he will speak to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the Black Sea grain corridor and fertilizer issue following his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lebanese military court charges seven on fatal UNIFIL peacekeeper attack
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 02:11 PM
Turkish 2023 elections date may be held earlier - Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 01:32 PM
16-year-old killed in crossfire between IDF, Palestinians in Nablus
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/05/2023 07:18 AM
Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead - Taliban
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 07:17 AM
IDF drone falls during routine activity in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:49 PM
US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 09:43 PM
Justice Minister announces proposed reforms to judicial system
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:02 PM
Emirati FM meets Syria's Assad in further sign of thawing ties
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 08:35 PM
Israeli, Turkish FMs discuss relations, Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 07:19 PM
France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:49 PM
Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:46 PM
Biden says hopes House gets its 'act together' on leadership stalemate
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:09 PM
Trump urges House Republicans to back McCarthy for speaker
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 03:07 PM
Germany calls Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit a provocation
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 02:33 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II departs for working visit to UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 12:44 PM
