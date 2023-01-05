The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Security Council members stress Al Aqsa mosque status quo

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 23:57

UN Security Council members voiced concern on Thursday and stressed the need to maintain a status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, days after Israel's new far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited the site.

The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship at the compound, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. An Israeli official said Ben-Gvir complied with the arrangement that allows non-Muslims to visit but not pray.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour pushed for the Security Council to take action - a move that was unlikely given the United States traditionally shields Israel. The United States, Russia, China, France and Britain are all council veto powers.

"What red line does Israel need to cross for the Security Council to finally say, enough is enough," Mansour told the 15-member council, accusing Israel of showing "absolute contempt."

Senior U.N. political affairs official, Khaled Khiari, told the council it was the first visit to the site by an Israeli cabinet minister since 2017.

"While the visit was not accompanied or followed by violence, it is seen as particularly inflammatory given Mr. Ben-Gvir's past advocacy for changes to the status quo," he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for all parties to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters ahead of the meeting: "Jews are permitted to visit the holiest site in Judaism. It is the right of every Jew, every Jew. Israel has not harmed the status quo and has no plans to do so."

Ben-Gvir once called for ending the ban on Jewish prayer at the site, but has been non-committal on the issue since aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Other members of Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party still advocate such a move.

The United States is committed to a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and was "concerned by any unilateral acts that exacerbate tensions or undermine the viability of a two-state solution," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood told the council.

"We note that Prime Minister Netanyahu's governing platform calls for preservation of the status quo with relation to the holy places. We expect the Government of Israel to follow through on that commitment," Wood said.

15-year-old boy stabbed, in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 11:25 PM
Netanyahu to undergo routine examination on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 09:39 PM
Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:46 PM
Defense Minister Gallant meets with Mossad head Barnea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 05:17 PM
Kremlin: Russia to announce brief truce in Ukraine for Christmas
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:15 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 04:50 PM
Erdogan offers Turkish help to Zelensky for Russia-Ukraine peace
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 04:48 PM
Indian FM Jaishankar congratulates FM Eli Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 04:08 PM
Turkish 2023 elections date may be held earlier - Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 01:32 PM
16-year-old killed in crossfire between IDF, Palestinians in Nablus
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/05/2023 07:18 AM
Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead - Taliban
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 07:17 AM
IDF drone falls during routine activity in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:49 PM
US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 09:43 PM
Justice Minister announces proposed reforms to judicial system
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:02 PM
Emirati FM meets Syria's Assad in further sign of thawing ties
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 08:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by