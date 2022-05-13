As scores of United Nations ambassadors from around the world gathered Thursday evening to taste Israeli innovations in the food-tech sector—cream cheese made without cow’s milk, chickpea-based meat, vegan eggs, macadamia milk—Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan urged his colleagues to etch the delectable event into their memories.

“There is immense bias at the United Nations,” Erdan said to approximately 250 ambassadors, officials and Jewish leaders. “As representatives of your states, that sometimes vote to single out Israel, I urge you to [remember this event]. Beyond being a refuge for a people still suffering from prejudice and violence, Israel is a hub of innovation with the goal of contributing to solving the world’s problems. Israel should be singled out, but only for the immense good it is bringing to the world.

"We decided to give you all a 'taste' of our shared vision – both literally and figuratively. A taste of Israel’s dominant role in a sector that is about to change the world and ensure our future – food-tech. So instead of grilling poultry and beef, we are here today to explore cultivated meats, plant-based proteins, chicken-less eggs and cow-less milk. These advancements are absolutely remarkable and they are truly making an impact."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Following his speech, Erdan led the diplomats in the singing of Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem.

The event was held at a midtown Manhattan hotel just blocks away from the UN Turtle Bay headquarters, hosted by Israel’s Mission to the UN to coincide with the Jewish state’s 74th Independence Day. Presenters included Osnat Shostak, head of business development of Supermeat, an Israeli food-tech company that produces slaughter-free meat produced directly from animal cells.

YoEgg plant-based eggs. (credit: HALEY COHEN)

Based in New York, Shostak told The Jerusalem Post the Empire state is a rising hub for food-tech innovation, an industry of technologies that are disrupting the manner in which we make and distribute food by increasing sustainability and affordability.

“We grow our own chickens,” she said. “Look at how much chicken prices around the world are increasing. We are able to produce them in a more affordable way.”

In total, five heads of Israeli food-tech startups presented and offered samples to taste, explaining that the up-and-coming industry intends to address global hunger and the other macro-challenges facing Earth, including one of the most pressing questions plaguing humanity: How can the world feed 9.7 billion people by 2050?

The displayed companies were: Supermeat, Innovopro “The Chickpea Protein Revolution,” Milkadamia, vegan macadamia milk producers, ReMilk, producer of cultured milk, and YoEgg, creators of the plant-based egg.

Ouinibani Konate, deputy ambassador of Burkina Faso in West Africa, told the Post that while he enjoyed looking at the displays and trying new foods, he does not know whether Israeli innovation can contribute to solving world hunger. “[I] don’t really know the specifics,” he said.

The showcase was held against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began February 24. The latter country’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told the Post he was impressed with the Israeli food technology presented. He noted that “unfortunately there are some political implications.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan addresses guests. (credit: HALEY COHEN)

He said Israeli innovation could help fight world hunger, which is sharply on the rise as a result of the war in Ukraine disrupting the supply chain. “Some of the technologies I am seeing here, for example, hydroponics could absolutely help,” Kyslytsya told the Post. “Israelis have unique technologies; they are so spectacular. I am amazed and sure that there will be an incredible market for these Israeli technologies, not only in developed countries that can afford it, but in the third-world as well.”

“The world will absolutely benefit from Israeli innovation,” Kyslytsya said.