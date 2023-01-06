Israeli school to start one hour late because of violent third-grader

The Yosef Karo school in Beersheba will begin school at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday following several violent outbursts by a particular third grader directed toward his peers as well as school staff, according to the Teachers' Union.

The student in question is frequently violent towards his classmates and teachers, throwing chairs at them and vandalizing school property.

In another case, the student hit one of the teachers who subsequently required medical attention.

According to the spokesperson for the Teachers' Union, the staff at the Yosef Karo school is afraid to come to work.

At 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, the school will hold an information session for staff regarding violence in school.

Secretary General of the Teachers' Union Yaffa Ben David reacted to the case, saying: "What strange situation have we gotten into? Teaching staff are afraid to come to their workplace. Incredible! We in the Teachers' Union condemn any violent behavior towards our employees and we will do everything to maintain their safety."